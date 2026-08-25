TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Kishore fears split in party over BJP alliance issue

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Kishore has hinted at the possibility of a split in the party over his firm stand on the proposed alliance with the BJP. He was speaking about the formation of an alliance with the BJP for the forthcoming election of the Village Committees in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. Pradyot is adamant that there will be no alliance unless the party's demand for the implementation of a three-year-old agreement is fulfilled, while some of his party members are taking a softer line on the issue.

Appearing in a social media live programme, Pradyot said some MLAs and MDCs may quit the party if he takes a strong stand on the rights of the indigenous people of Tripura. However, he said he was ready to face the consequences as his decision was in the interest of the Tiprasa people. "If you support me, I will make some strong decisions. If not today, I will take it in 2028," he said.

Pradyot said he was not threatening anyone but was placing the facts before the Centre. He appealed to the central government to protect the land and constitutional rights of the Tiprasa people and said that protecting the land of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) was essential.

Pradyot also said that the party and its leaders would soon have to decide whether they wanted to remain committed to their ideology and principles or focus only on political power.

"In the coming days, we have to make a decision whether we are with the cause or want power," he said, adding that some MLAs and MDCs might leave the party after his decision. However, he said he would continue to stand by the rights of the indigenous people as long as they had faith in him.

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