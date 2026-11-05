TIPRA Motha Forms First Central Working Committee After Pradyot's Political Exit

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The TIPRA Motha constituted its first full-fledged Central Working Committee (CWC), seeking to strengthen its decision-making structure following founder Pradyot Bikram Kishor's decision to quit politics.

Announcing the committee's formation, party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhal said Pradyot had declined an invitation to join it despite repeated requests. However, he would continue to advise the party whenever his guidance was needed.

The party had operated without a central committee since its formation seven years ago, with Pradyot serving as its principal decision-maker. Its organisational structure had previously consisted only of a president and a secretary. According to the notification, Hrangkhal would head the CWC. Its other members included Minister of State Birshaketu Debbarma, MLA Ranjit Debbarma, MDC Jagadish Debbarma, former Chief Executive Member (CEM) and MDC Purna Chandra Jamatia, MDC Ratish Tripura, MLA Paul Dangshu and MDC Kenaram Reang.

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