Tipra Students Urge Governor for Better Schools & Cultural Pride

AGARTALA: The Tipra Indigenous Students Federation, linked to the Tipra Motha Party, recently approached Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu with a memorandum with a request for the government to upgrade the educational structures of the state considerably.

TISF delegates submitted their grievances in front of the Governor concerning the present issues that plague the minds of students within the state.

What this proposal requests from TISF is majorly that, there shall be a library in all schools and colleges so the students will find study material at least up to how many are circulation in present schools.

As TISF leaders saw many gaps infrastructural facilities like sanitation toilets were few, provision of drinking water was lesser, sitting spaces were meager, and power supply was even irregular. Those things stated to disturb the studies of students.

Another facet of the memorandum was the inclusivity of learning spaces. TISF emphasized that children from all religions and community backgrounds, whether it was caste or tribe, were to be equal in resource access.

Introducing "Rignai," which is the dress of the Indigenous community in the uniform twice a week was to be one means of making the children culturally proud and urging them to aspire for their cultural background.

As per some of their demands, the TISF requested to have better seating facilities; improve water supply, including proper sanitation facilities, especially among female students; and upgrade resources in classrooms. They say that such will form a conducive, child-friendly learning environment.

During the meeting, TISF members said they are hopeful that the issues discussed would lead the authorities in later generations to help develop students throughout the state. They showed respect towards other communities and stated their readiness to work with the authorities towards achieving their target.

The Governor hasn't responded to the memorandum up to now, but TISF remains optimistic for meaningful changes to take place in Tripura's educational institutions about this very issue.