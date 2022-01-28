Tricolour symbolizes Indian philosophy: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

AGARTALA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said after hoisting the National Flag in western Tripura that the saffron colour lying at the top of India's National Flag depicts strength and courage, sacrifice and zeal, which could be seen in the life and philosophy of our ancient kings as well as freedom fighters. Saying that India worships nature, Bhagwat highlighted the importance of the green colour of India's National Flag as "the symbol of progress in adherence to Devi Laxmi." He said: "We have to maintain and uphold the religious behaviour and conduct for the welfare of all sections of people in the society."



"As Bharat has been a spiritual country since ancient time, the Dharmachakra (wheel) lying in the middle of our National Flag depicts the importance of socio-cultural philosophy followed and practised by us, the people of India," the RSS head said after unfurling the Tricolour at the Sewa Dham in Khayerpur of western Tripura. He said: "To establish democracy in true sense in India's present republic system through a dignified behaviour and to apply those practised philosophy of ancient Ganarajyas (republics) like Vaishali, Lichhabi is our determination."

Highlighting the significance of the Republic Day of India, Bhagwat said that ancient Ganarajyas where the true sense of democracy used to be depicted in the life and philosophy of the then citizens of India.

"Today's democracy in India must be glorified with the sense of democratic system prevailed in India's ancient Ganarajyas," the RSS Sarasanghachalak said. The RSS chief, as part of his visit to the Northeastern States, is on a four-day tour to Tripura. He arrived on Monday from Manipur and held meetings with the cadres of the RSS. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met Mohan Bhagwat and apprised him about the plans, programmes and missions and the success of the BJP Government in the State. (IANS)

Also Read: Country will not be 'divided' again: Mohan Bhagwat

Also watch:



