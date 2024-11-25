Tripura: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts North Tripura, No Casualties Reported

AGARTALA: The National Centre for Seismology has reported that in the early hours of Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 rocked the North Tripura area of Tripura.

The tremor was felt at approximately 3.56 am on Monday and was focused in the North Tripura district, according to the National Centre for Seismology. No casualties have been reported due to the low-intensity quake so far.

“EQ of M: 3.6, On 25/11/2024 03:56:54 IST, Lat: 24.20 N, Long: 92.27 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North Tripura, Tripura,” the National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.