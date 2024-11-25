Tripura: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts North Tripura, No Casualties Reported

AGARTALA: The National Centre for Seismology has reported that in the early hours of Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 rocked the North Tripura area of Tripura.
The tremor was felt at approximately 3.56 am on Monday and was focused in the North Tripura district, according to the National Centre for Seismology. No casualties have been reported due to the low-intensity quake so far.
“EQ of M: 3.6, On 25/11/2024 03:56:54 IST, Lat: 24.20 N, Long: 92.27 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North Tripura, Tripura,” the National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), which is part of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, a low-intensity earthquake with a Richter scale of 3.8 struck the Barak Valley and parts of Northeast India late on Saturday.
The earthquake started in the Dima Hasao district of Assam and was recorded at 23:05 1ST on November 23, 2024. Its epicentre was 10 kilometres below the surface of the Earth, at latitude 25.18°N and longitude 92.80°E.
Furthermore, a mild 3.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Manipur's Bishnupur district and surrounding areas on November 22 caused no damage or casualties, according to NCS data, and was felt 10 km below the Earth's surface.
On November 21, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district and surrounding areas at a depth of 5 km below the surface, causing no property damage or fatalities.
ALSO READ: Shreya Ghoshal to perform in 'Tripura Tourism Promo Fest'
ALSO WATCH: