Tripura: 4 Bangladeshi women, 1 Indian arrested at Agartala Railway Station

AGARTALA: Four Bangladeshi women and one Indian citizen were arrested at Agartala railway station shortly before they were about to board trains to Ahmedabad and Pune.

The arrested individuals are identified as Meem Sultana (23), Rubaiya Sultana alias Asha (20), Ritu Begam (28), and Jyoti Khatun (20) all residents of Bangladesh. The Indian citizen was identified as Kashem Miah (24), a resident of Sepahijala, Tripura.

The arrests were made by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala station. The detained Bangladeshi individuals had reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh.

The investigation revealed that some of the Bangladeshi nationals intended to travel to Ahmedabad, while others were planning to go to Pune by train. Mohammad Kashem Miah, a resident of Sepahijala in Tripura, is believed to be the facilitator, helping in the illegal entry and travel of these individuals within India.

The GRP has registered a case at the Agartala Police Station, and the accused will be presented in His Majesty's Court tomorrow.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of illegal immigration and the need for stringent border control measures.

The authorities have intensified their efforts to curb such activities and ensure the safety and security of the nation. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the network involved in this illegal immigration operation. (ANI)

