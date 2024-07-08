Tripura Achieves Major Breakthrough, Successfully Completes First Kidney Transplant

AGARTALA: In a breakthrough moment for the state, Tripura has successfully completed its first-ever kidney transplant of a 20-year-old boy at GB Pant and Agartala Government Medical College after investing nearly 5 hours on Monday.

Dr Sankar Chakraborty, the Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College, said that it is a landmark moment for Tripura as this marks the first successful kidney transplant in the state.

He stated that a meeting on kidney transplantation was held on August 21, 2023 and a committee chaired by the then Chief Medical Superintendent, now Director of Health Service, Dr. Sanjib Kumar Debbarma, was formed on August 23.