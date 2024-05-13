Tripura: Arrival of Fuel Train in Dharamnagar Eases Supply Woes

DHARAMNAGAR: After almost two weeks of struggling with a shortage of fuel, Tripura has finally received some relief. A freight train carrying important fuel supplies has arrived in the state.
The train managed to travel through the difficult Jatinga Lumpur – New Harangajao section in Assam’s Dima Hasao District, despite facing challenges due to a recent derailment.
Sabyasachi Dey, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Frontier Railway, confirmed that a convoy of 49 tank wagons for petroleum products left Assam and safely traveled through the challenging Jatinga Lumpur area.
"The train, carrying 19 wagons of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and 30 wagons of Motor Spirit/Petrol (MS), completed its journey through the Jatinga Lumpur – New Harangajao section at 10:41 am today. It has now reached Dharmanagar, Tripura," announced the official.
The train arriving at the Dharmanagar depot is a big relief for Tripura, which has been facing a fuel shortage.
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, expressed his gratitude on a social media platform, noting that it marked a significant milestone. He mentioned that it was the first successful passage of a POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants) train through the landslide-affected stretch between Jatinga and Haranga since April 26th.
Earlier, a massive landslide in Assam’s Jatinga triggered this disruption. This disaster significantly impeded the supply chain of necessary commodities. Such necessary commodities include fuel.
Efforts are underway to restore goods train operations to normalcy. Railway authorities are diligently engaged in the restoration process. They express hopeful outlooks for situation's gradual improvement in the coming days. This optimism arises as the restoration efforts steadily progress.
Fuel shortage crisis has sparked concerns among residents and businesses and transportation practices and daily affairs are being severely hampered. It's specifically hitting industries that require a constant fuel supply. Their operations are interrupted by this fuel shortage.
