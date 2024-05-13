Tripura: Arrival of Fuel Train in Dharamnagar Eases Supply Woes

DHARAMNAGAR: After almost two weeks of struggling with a shortage of fuel, Tripura has finally received some relief. A freight train carrying important fuel supplies has arrived in the state.

The train managed to travel through the difficult Jatinga Lumpur – New Harangajao section in Assam’s Dima Hasao District, despite facing challenges due to a recent derailment.

Sabyasachi Dey, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Frontier Railway, confirmed that a convoy of 49 tank wagons for petroleum products left Assam and safely traveled through the challenging Jatinga Lumpur area.