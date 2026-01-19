Tripura bags 347 national and regional awards in 8 years for good governance

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the state has received as many as 347 national and regional awards over the past eight years in recognition of its consistent performance and commitment to good governance, reflecting the state’s steady transformation through policy-driven and citizen-centric administrative reforms.

Addressing a discussion organized in connection with good governance, the Chief Minister said that Tripura’s progress in good governance reinforces an important principle — small states, too, can lead through ideas, institutions and innovation, and the state’s governance reforms are not isolated efforts but part of a comprehensive transformation. Tripura will emerge as a pathfinder among the Northeastern states in terms of policy formulation for good governance and the pace of development, CM Saha said. He said that Tripura has been recognized as the country’s seventh frontrunner state in the field of good governance.

To further accelerate development works, the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) has decided to introduce an index-based system to monitor progress. CM Saha said good governance is a process of building trust between the state and its citizens. “Governance means decision-making, institutions functioning effectively, and delivering outcomes. The Tripura government has consciously placed good governance at the centre of its development strategy.” “Sustainable transformation cannot be achieved through fragmented implementation of schemes alone; it requires strong institutions, evidence-based policymaking, and continuous reforms,” he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Tripura to develop agricultural market infrastructure