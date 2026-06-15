Tripura: Bangladeshi youth killed in BSF firing at Kailashahar border

AGARTALA: A sensation has been created following the death of a Bangladeshi youth in BSF firing along the India-Bangladesh international border. The incident occurred on Friday evening in the Latiyapura Gram Panchayat area, under the jurisdiction of Irani Police Station in Kailashahar, the district headquarters of Unakoti. Police sources from Irani Police Station have identified the deceased as Mujibur Rahman Mujib, age 26. He was a resident of Dattagram in Sharifpur Union, under Kulaura Police Station in the Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh. His father’s name is Ajub Ali. Preliminary investigations reveal that several Bangladeshi nationals crossed the border into Indian territory on Friday evening. It is alleged that they had gathered in the border area for smuggling purposes. The situation escalated when patrolling BSF personnel attempted to intercept them. (IANS)

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