Tripura: BJP accuses CPI(M) of politicizing murder of its leader as Leftists call 12-hour strike

AGARTALA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Tripura, has announced its support for the 12-hour strike called by the Left Front on Sunday in response to the murder of CPI(M) Zilla Parishad candidate Comrade Badal Shil.

On July 11, Comrade Badal Shil submitted his nomination paper as CPI(M) candidate for the South Tripura District Council polls. The next day, July 12, he was attacked by unidentified miscreants. Following the attack, he was rushed to GB Hospital in Agartala and underwent surgery. Badal Shil succumbed to his injuries later that day. The CPI(ML) Tripura State Committee has expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to Shil's family. The Committee strongly condemned the murder.

"Comrade Badal Shil, a CPI(M) Zilla Parishad candidate in Belonia, Tripura, was murdered by BJP goons. He was attacked with sharp weapons and grievously injured by BJP goons while he was on his way to file nomination papers for Seat 4 of the South Tripura ZIlla Parishad on Friday. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The police have yet to arrest any of the attackers. The Left Front has called for a 12-hour bandh in Tripura tomorrow. Red Salute to Comrade Badal Shil!" the CPI(M) had posted on X on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tripura BJP has accused the CPI(M) of politicizing the incident, asserting that the CPI(M) has a history of using violence as a political strategy. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee assured that the police, under the Chief Minister's directive, are actively investigating the incident and strongly opposed the bandh.

"Such an incident is very unfortunate. I pray for the departed soul. I don't know exactly how the incident has happened or who is involved in it. The police will conduct their investigation. We had spoken to the local BJP supporters and accordingly, we also had some information and shared it with the police. We want those who were there as eyewitnesses, whether they are from any political party or local people, to give their evidence to the police. Whoever may be the culprit, the police will take action against them," Bhattacharjee said while addressing a press conference at the Agartala Krishnanagar Pradesh office.

"But the main thing is the culture that prevailed in West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala; wherever there was a political clash, CPI(M) was found in the ruling government in the past. Political violence has been introduced by CPI(M) only. They were the only reason and using violence, only they stood in power," he alleged. "Till now, the people of CPI(M) want to create such an environment. They are playing the victim card. In all the states, they are doing the same," he added.

In view of the 12-hour strike on Sunday called by Left parties against the killing of a CPI(M) Zilla Parishad candidate, the Tripura government has issued a directive to maintain essential services. It has come to the government's knowledge that the state-wide bandh has been called by the Left Front Party on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in the state of Tripura. In view of this, it is imperative that all essential services under the Government shall function normally on the day of the bandh. All public transport shall ply normally throughout the state, and normal law and order shall be maintained, PK Chakravarty, Secretary, Government of Tripura, said in a memorandum issued on Saturday.

He said that any violation of the above instructions by government employees and employees of all such undertakings/organizations related to essential services will be viewed seriously. All concerned principal secretaries/secretaries/special secretaries and heads of departments related to providing/maintenance of essential services are requested to bring the above instruction to the notice of all concerned employees under their administrative control, he added. (ANI)

