Tripura: BJP, CPI-M Rajya Sabha Nominees from State File Papers

Agartala: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI-M nominees on Wednesday separately submitted their candidatures for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura for which the election will be held on September 3. Tripura unit BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee accompanied by Chief Minister Manik Saha and other leaders submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer Suithuifru Mog at the state assembly secretariat. CPI-M Tripura State Secretariat member and Dalit leader Sudhan Das accompanied by party’s state secretary and opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, while talking to the media, later expressed confidence that Bhattacharjee would make significant contributions to the state’s development after winning the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) loyalist for the last 36 years, Bhattacharjee had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Assembly election from the Banamalipur constituency. His election to the Upper House is almost certain as the BJP has 33 members in the 60-member assembly while its two allies, Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) have 13 and one, respectively. The opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has 10 MLAs and the Congress 3.

Tripura state Congress President Asish Kumar Saha said that they would discuss in the party forum then decide about supporting the CPI-M nominee. The CPI-M and the Congress contested last year’s Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in seat-sharing adjustment mode. The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb quit the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha in the recent polls from Tripura West parliamentary seat.

BJP sources said there were several contenders for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura. Two Union Ministers — Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian — have also been nominated for the Rajya Sabha by the BJP. Ravneet Singh Bittu, who hails from Punjab, has been nominated from Rajasthan while George Kurian — a Kerala native and long-standing member of the BJP — was named from Madhya Pradesh for the Rajya Sabha. (IANS)

