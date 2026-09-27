Tripura BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice to Senior Leader Over Alleged Indiscipline

OUR CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA, Sept 25: The Tripura State BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its senior leader and former chairperson of the Women's Commission, Barnali Goswami, asking why action should not be taken against her for allegedly violating party discipline. Goswami is also the wife of local MLA Jahar Chakraborty.

A similar notice has been issued to Dharmanagar Mandal Committee president Shyamal Nath. The notices, signed by Samarendra Deb, a member of the State Disciplinary Committee, asked both leaders to submit their written replies within seven days.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha told reporters that the party did not tolerate indiscipline and that action would be taken against those found responsible.

Dharmanagar had witnessed a series of violent incidents on the streets as well as inside the BJP party office, in which several people sustained injuries. Police had to be deployed inside the BJP office to maintain peace.

The trouble started following allegations that Goswami, along with her followers, had attacked some ABVP workers who were organising a blood donation camp. Since then, the town had remained tense for several days amid attacks and counter-attacks by rival factions of the party.

The ABVP workers also organised a road blockade and burnt an effigy of Barnali Goswami.

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