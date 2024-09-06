Tripura Boosts Animal Husbandry with Financial Aid to Self-Employed Breeders

AGARTALA: The Tripura state government, in a major initiative to boost animal husbandry and self-employment in the state, distributed financial assistance to 11 animal breeders under the National Livestock Mission. Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhangshu Das announced this while replying to a question during the Question Hour session of the Legislative Assembly on Friday. This fiscal support is being considered for the promotion of sustainable livestock farming and meeting the rising demand for animal products across the state.

The Minister Das said that as on March 31, 2024, a total of six pig farmers, three goat rearers and two engaged in duck and poultry raising are beneficiaries who have obtained project-based assistance under the NLM. A total subsidy of Rs 2.04 crore has been sanctioned towards construction and maintenance of farms to these breeders. The amount will be used under different initiatives of the state government to promote self-employment with an added incentive of improving food security through rearing of livestock.

The National Livestock Mission has given a strong framework for animal rearers in Tripura," the minister explained. He elaborated the scheme's benefits: assistance in establishing pig, goat, and poultry farms; units for feed, fodder, and silage production; and others. "The whole idea is for sustained income generation by productive animal husbandry services.". This has a very attractive subsidy of 50% on the total capital cost of farm establishment and, thus, is a rather lucrative opportunity for breeders.

Interest in the scheme is increasing smoothly as another 216 self-employed breeders have so far applied for aid under the NLM. This upsurge in applications is about the gradually growing awareness of animal husbandry as an alternative means of livelihood in rural areas.

Minister Das also spoke of the general effort the government has made to support animal growers over the last couple of years. During the two financial years from 2021-22 to 2022-23, a cross-section of farmers benefited under the state's livestock initiatives. "We have provided assistance to 11,691 poultry farmers, 37,445 chicken farmers, and 13,855 pig farmers during this period," said Das. Equally important, cows were given to 390 beneficiaries to bolster milk production across the state.

In response to another question by MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Nayan Sarkar, the Minister said the government is undertaking several initiatives to bridge the demand-supply gap of milk and eggs in the state. "We are committed to increasing the local production of these essential commodities with the rising demand," said Das, underlining the state commitment towards enhancing food security through its domesticated animal resources.