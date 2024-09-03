Tripura Border Tradegy: Young Girl’s Body Found Near India-Bangladesh Boundary

AGARTALA: BSF troopers on Monday found the body of a young teenage girl near the India-Bangladesh border in northern Tripura.

The teenage girl's body, believed to be 16-year-old was found near Latiapura Border Out Post under Kailashahar of Unakoti district. Preliminary police investigations indicated that the girl was a Bangladeshi citizen from Juri area under Kulaura police station of Moulvibazar district.

She was found about 50 metres outside the border fence near the zero point of the two countries. The cause of her death and the circumstances behind her being found near the border are yet to be known.

BSF personnel from 199 Battalion, after finding the body, immediately contacted Irani police station in Kailashahar.

Accordingly, senior police officers and forensic experts were sent to the spot. They sent the body for post-mortem to the district hospital of Kailashahar in the presence of a Magistrate.

Although the actual cause relating to the girl's death is still under investigation, some media reports say that she might have been shot by the BGB troops while trying to cross into the Indian territory with illegal motives.

Very recently, Tripura has recorded a considerable rise in the number of illegal border crossings from Bangladesh. More than 300 Bangladeshi nationals have been detained by different security agencies, including the BSF, in different parts of the state.

BSF is cooperating actively with Bangladeshi authorities, subsequent to the recovery of the body of the teenaged girl from Bangladesh recently, to get more information about the incident and identify the victim.

This assistance aims at establishing clarity over her death circumstances and addressing the bigger issue of unauthorized border crossing.