Tripura brick kiln workers stage protest over unpaid wages, poor working conditions

AGARTALA: Hundreds of brick kiln workers gathered for a protest outside the office of the Labour Commissioner in Agartala on Monday, voicing their grievances against the alleged negligence of kiln owners and the state government in ensuring fair wages and basic amenities.

The demonstration, organized by the Tripura Brick Kiln Union, lasted for over two hours, with participants demanding immediate action to address their plight.

The protestors, including many migrant workers from various divisions across the state, expressed severe discontent with the ongoing issues related to wage non-payment and lack of essential services such as food, drinking water, and medical care at the workplace.

"Thousands of workers, including children and women, are suffering immensely. Some have not been paid for up to one and a half months," stated Tapan Das, State General Secretary of the Tripura Brick Kiln Workers Union.

The union has put forth several demands, including the provision of food, fuel, drinking water, and medical supplies during work hours, accurate accounting of labour hours in the presence of labour officials, and the covering of all transportation and sustenance expenses for workers returning to their home states.

Leaders from various labour organizations, including CITU State General Secretary Shankar Dao, joined the protest. Dao criticized the current state government for its failure to protect the labourers' rights, contrasting it with the previous administration's policies.

"Under the Left Front government, the workers' welfare was prioritized, and the brick kiln industry flourished. Now, due to the neglect of the current government, many kilns have shut down, leaving thousands jobless," he remarked.

The protest concluded with a delegation of union leaders submitting a memorandum to the Additional Labour Commissioner, demanding urgent intervention to resolve the issues faced by the workers. The union warned of a larger state-wide movement if their demands are not met promptly. The state government and labour department have yet to respond to the allegations and demands raised by the brick kiln workers. (ANI)

