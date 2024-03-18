Tripura: Bru Displaced People Submit Nine-Point Demands to Tripura Governor for Improved Resettlement

The Bru people acknowledged various improvements in their living conditions in those new homes, comprising the provision of house-building help, infrastructure development, and basic services like electricity, water supply, and educational facilities. However, there were still several challenges and lapses that needed instant attention. Amongst the problems, which they said were almost missing, there was the issue of land registration, through which, they stated, certainty would be drawn on the purpose of the settlements and at the same time ensure that the people could have a sense of safeness in their surroundings. They have also raised the point regarding the delays in the monthly cash disbursement, which they say was done irregularly and is one of the defects, which need their timely transfer to the beneficiary accounts.