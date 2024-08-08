Tripura: BSF Facilitates Safe Return of 17 Indian Workers Stranded in Violence-Hit Bangladesh

AGARTALA: The Border Security Force (BSF) stationed along 856 km international border in Tripura successfully facilitated return of 17 Indian workers who were stranded amidst escalating violence in Bangladesh. The workers all employees of AFCONS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, engaged in constructing 52 km four-lane road from Akhaura to Kishoreganj in Bangladesh. As unrest gripped region these workers found themselves trapped at their camp in Ramrail. They were unable to secure safe passage back to India.

On evening of August 7, urgent call for assistance was received by Patel Piyush Purusottam Das Inspector General of Tripura Frontier BSF. The message relayed critical situation of stranded workers. They were attempting to make their way to Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) from Bangladesh side. Recognizing gravity of situation, request was made to BSF to ensure safe passage through ICP during night.

Responding swiftly BSF immediately established contact with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). In display of seamless cross-border collaboration, two forces coordinated efforts to secure safe return of Indian workers. BGB provided vital support by ensuring secure movement of workers up to ICP. They also facilitated customs and immigration clearance.

Late that night efforts of both forces culminated in successful handover of workers to BSF at ICP in Agartala. Prompt and efficient action taken by BSF, in collaboration with BGB ensured all 17 workers were safely returned to Indian soil. This action averted potential crisis.

This incident highlights critical role played by BSF in safeguarding Indian citizens, even beyond nation's borders. Successful operation is testament to strong ties between India and Bangladesh. It showcases capability of border forces to work together in times of crisis.

Workers are now safe and are expected to reunite with families soon with the coordinated efforts of BSF and BGB, who ensured safe passage through region fraught with danger.