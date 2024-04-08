Tripura: Center Sanctions Rs 100 Crore for Surrendered Militants

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, recently announced that the central government has approved a package of Rs 100 crore for militants who have surrendered from the Nationalist Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT).
Saha announced the development at a public meeting in Gabordi in West Tripura while campaigning for Lok Sabha candidate Biplab Kumar Deb.
He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ability for his problem-solving abilities, mentioning that PM Modi has signed 12 agreements to promote peace in the North East since 2014.
The recent agreement with the TIPRA Motha Party, a new member of the ruling coalition, and the resolution of the Bru issue, were mentioned as examples of the government’s commitment to bringing back order and peace.
The NLFT, a banned group, was reportedly hiding out in the hilly regions of Bangladesh. The package is a part of a special Economic Development Package for Tripura’s indigenous people and is meant for former NLFT members who have given violence and are looking to reintegrate into normal life.
Earlier on August 10, 2019, a three-way agreement, called a memorandum of settlement (MoS), was signed among the central government, the Tripura government, and the NLFT to facilitate the surrender process.
Following the signing, NLFT representative also met with Home Minister Amit Shah.
As per reports, the MoS was signed by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary (North East) Satyendra Garg, Additional chief secretary (Home) of the Tripura government Kumar Alok and from NLFT Sabir Kumar Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma.
The Tripura government would assist the surrendered rebels in building their homes, finding government employment, and educating their children.
According to the official statement, the NLFT has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since 1997. The group was involved in 317 violent incidents between 2005 and 2015, resulting in the deaths of 28 security force personnel and 62 civilians.
Peace talks with the NLFT began in 2015, and the group has refrained from any violent activities since 2016.