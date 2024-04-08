Tripura: Center Sanctions Rs 100 Crore for Surrendered Militants

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, recently announced that the central government has approved a package of Rs 100 crore for militants who have surrendered from the Nationalist Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT).

Saha announced the development at a public meeting in Gabordi in West Tripura while campaigning for Lok Sabha candidate Biplab Kumar Deb.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ability for his problem-solving abilities, mentioning that PM Modi has signed 12 agreements to promote peace in the North East since 2014.