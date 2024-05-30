Tripura: Chief Minister Manik Saha felicitates gymnast Dipa Karmakar

Agartala: A jubilant reception was held on Wednesday for gymnast Dipa Karmakar and her coach, Bishweshwar Nandi, as they returned to Tripura after Dipa’s historic gold medal win at the Asian Championships.

Dipa’s achievement marked a monumental moment in Indian gymnastics, as she became the first Indian gymnast to secure a gold medal at this prestigious event.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha felicitated Dipa in his official chamber in Agartala. Saha lauded her as the “golden girl” of Tripura, commending her exceptional dedication and skill that led to this remarkable achievement. The Chief Minister’s recognition underscores the significance of Dipa’s victory for the state and the country.

Chief Minister Manik Saha congratulated Dipa for becoming the first-ever Indian gymnast to win a gold medal at the Asian Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Dipa scripted her name in the history books after she clinched India’s first-ever gold medal at the Asian Championships.

With an impressive total score of 13.566 in the women’s vault final, Dipa took home a historic gold medal while South Korea’s Kim Son Hyang secured silver and her compatriot Jyo Kyong Byal bagged the bronze.

The return of Dipa and her coach marks a moment of celebration and inspiration for aspiring athletes throughout India, as her success story continues to motivate the next generation of gymnasts. The warm reception in Tripura reflects the deep admiration and support for Dipa’s relentless pursuit of excellence in her sport.

The streets of Agartala were lined with enthusiastic well-wishers, celebrating the remarkable feat that has not only brought pride to Tripura but has also elevated the status of Indian gymnastics on the global stage. Citizens of the state and fans from across the nation expressed their overwhelming joy and pride in Dipa’s unprecedented triumph.

Among the dignitaries present to extend their congratulations were Deputy Director Prabhal Kanti Deb and Biplab Dutta from the state’s Department of Youth Welfare and Sports. Tapan Bhattacharjee, Treasurer of the State Sports Board, also joined in the celebratory welcome, highlighting the collective pride felt by the state’s sports community. (ANI)

