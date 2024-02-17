Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launches universal health insurance scheme

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday launched a universal health insurance scheme — Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (MMJAY) — under which 4.15 lakh families in the state are expected to be benefited by cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. The MMJAY, launched in line with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana, would cover 4.15 lakh families, including government employees, who are not covered under PMJAY. “Many helpless people who are not covered under PMJAY seek financial assistance from us to meet their medical expenditure. While it is not possible to help all these people, an alternative health insurance scheme has been launched for those who need financial aid for medical treatment,” the Chief Minister said after launching the MMJAY.(IANS)

