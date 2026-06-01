Tripura chit fund case: CBI court sends 3 officials of firm to 6-year imprisonment

AGARTALA: In a fresh development in the Tripura chit fund case, a Special CBI Court sentenced the CMD and two other officials of a private company to six years’ Rigorous Imprisonment (RI), with a fine of Rs 3 lakh each, an official said on Sunday.

The Special Court on Saturday sent Pragati Sheel Infra Projects and Services Limited’s CMD Arindam Das, Director Paritosh Das and Administrative Director Dipshikha Chakraborty to prison for misappropriating Rs 5-6 crore deposits collected from the public, the CBI said.

The Special Judge (CBI), West Tripura District, also convicted the company and imposed a fine of Rs 7 lakh on it, the CBI said in a statement.

Earlier, in pursuance of notifications issued by the Tripura government and the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, the Kailashahar Police Station Case No. 90/2012 dated April 30, 2012, was re-registered on October 8, 2013, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI took up the case against the accused for further investigation of the allegations that they had cheated the complainant and several others by not refunding the money invested by them, and misappropriated deposits to the tune of Rs 5-6 crore collected from the general public.

After investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on May 28, 2018, against Arindam Das, Paritosh Das, Dipshikha Chakraborty (Das) and Pragati Sheel Infra Projects & Services Limited, the statement said.

The Special Judge (CBI), West Tripura District, ordered that the fine amount imposed upon the convicts, if realised, shall be forwarded to the competent authorities appointed for that purpose for proportionate distribution of the same amongst the aggrieved depositors.

The Court directed that the fine amount be handled through the District Magistrate and Collector, Unakoti District, Kailashahar, who will proportionately distribute the realised amount to the competent authorities as per the requirements of their Sub-Divisions, the CBI said.

The Special Court also requested the competent authorities to recover the defrauded amount from the attached assets, as far as practicable, in accordance with law and to distribute the same proportionately to the identified depositors/investors who did not get back their deposited amounts, said the statement. (IANS)

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