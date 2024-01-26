Tripura CM Manik Saha attends Diamond Jublee celebration of Bhattapukur club

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the diamond jubilee celebration of Modern Club, Bhattapukur in Agartala.

Mayor, Dipak Majumdar, Bardowali Mandal president and dignitaries were also present at the grand occasion of the social-cultural organization, situated at the heart of Agartala city. Modern Club has a history of social Assistance and extension of kind to the poor in need at the right time and is rich in cultural administration. Earlier on Tuesday, Tripura CM Saha inaugurated Dhaleswari Utsav, organised on the occasion of the 53rd Foundation Day celebrations of Blue Lotus Club. In addition to social service work, the club's role in solving various local problems is immense. Blue Lotus Club, Agartala, continues to set an example in this regard. CM Saha also encouraged voluntary blood donors by visiting a blood donation camp.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister posted, "Apart from philanthropic works, clubs play an important role in addressing local issues. To this end, the Blue Lotus Club in Agartala is setting examples. On the occasion of Netaji Jayanti and the 53rd Foundation Day of the club, Dhaleswari Utsav was inaugurated today. I also inspected the blood donation camp and encouraged the blood donors." (ANI)

Also Read: Police working tirelessly to improve law and order: Chief Minister Manik Saha