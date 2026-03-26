Tripura CM Manik Saha Backs BJP Candidates for TTAADC Polls, Predicts Party Will Form Council Government

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday extended his best wishes to all 28 BJP candidates contesting the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, predicting a strong showing for the party across all seats.
Speaking to ANI, Saha expressed confidence that public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership had extended to the tribal communities of the state.
Saha argued that tribal communities in Tripura have historically been treated as little more than vote banks, without receiving meaningful development in return.
"We have seen for so long, especially in Tripura, that the tribal communities have been reduced to mere ballot boxes. But if the tribal communities truly want development, only the Prime Minister and the BJP can provide it," he said.
The Chief Minister maintained that the BJP's developmental agenda resonates strongly with voters in the tribal regions and that the party is well-positioned to convert that goodwill into votes on polling day.
Saha left little ambiguity about the BJP's goal for the April 12 elections.
"I believe we will achieve good results in all 28 seats, and this time, the national party — the BJP — will form the government in the TTAADC," he said.
The TTAADC elections are scheduled for April 12, with the BJP contesting all 28 constituencies independently, despite remaining part of the ruling coalition in the state government.