Tripura CM Manik Saha Backs BJP Candidates for TTAADC Polls, Predicts Party Will Form Council Government

Saha argued that tribal communities in Tripura have historically been treated as little more than vote banks, without receiving meaningful development in return.

"We have seen for so long, especially in Tripura, that the tribal communities have been reduced to mere ballot boxes. But if the tribal communities truly want development, only the Prime Minister and the BJP can provide it," he said.

The Chief Minister maintained that the BJP's developmental agenda resonates strongly with voters in the tribal regions and that the party is well-positioned to convert that goodwill into votes on polling day.