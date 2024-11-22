Tripura CM Manik Saha Calls For Making The State’s Panchayat System A Role Model

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha officially designated the Panchayat Raj Training Centre in Agartala on Thursday as the State Panchayat Resource Centre.

Highlighting developments in the panchayat system in recent years, he requested public representatives and officials to strive hard to make the state’s panchayat system a role model for the entire country.

During the program, CM Saha conferred various awards for outstanding performance in the panchayat sector.

Panchayat department secretary Dr. Sandeep R Rathod underscored the significance of the People’s Plan Campaign, Gram Sabha, Mahila Sabha, and Shishu Sabha in grassroots development.