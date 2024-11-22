Tripura CM Manik Saha Calls For Making The State’s Panchayat System A Role Model

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha officially designated the Panchayat Raj Training Centre in Agartala on Thursday as the State Panchayat Resource Centre.
Highlighting developments in the panchayat system in recent years, he requested public representatives and officials to strive hard to make the state’s panchayat system a role model for the entire country.
During the program, CM Saha conferred various awards for outstanding performance in the panchayat sector.
Panchayat department secretary Dr. Sandeep R Rathod underscored the significance of the People’s Plan Campaign, Gram Sabha, Mahila Sabha, and Shishu Sabha in grassroots development.
In a bid to enhance the implementation of flagship projects by the central and state governments, Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha inaugurated the state-level workshop of the ‘People’s Plan Campaign 2024’ at the Panchayati Raj Training Institute in AD Nagar on Thursday.
The Panchayat Department organized the workshop to promote rural development through the three-tier Panchayat system. The Chief Minister stated, “Without the development of rural areas, the overall development of the country is not possible.”
He cited the government’s commitment to the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Biswas, and Sabka Tryas, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chief Minister Saha emphasized the importance of decentralizing power through the Panchayat Raj Ministry, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of rural development as the foundation for national progress.
