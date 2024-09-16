Tripura CM Manik Saha extends wishes on Engineers Day

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday extended greetings to engineers on the occasion of Engineers Day. In a social media post, CM Saha urged people to honour engineers who transform ideas into reality and significantly contribute to the development process.

"My greetings to all engineers on the occasion of Engineers Day. Let's honour the engineers who transform ideas into reality through creativity and contribute a lot to the development process," Saha said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings to all engineers and remembered the contributions of Sir M Visvesvaraya on the occasion of Engineers' Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Engineers Day greetings to all engineers who are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges. Remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering is widely known."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage and extended greetings to all technocrats on Engineers Day.

Shah also said that engineers are crucial for our nation's growth and innovation, shaping our future through their vital contributions.

"Greetings to all the technocrats on Engineers Day. Engineers are the backbone of our nation's growth and innovation, advancing progress and shaping our future through their vital contributions. My homage to visionary engineer Bharat Ratna, Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji, whose enduring legacy will inspire engineers as they forge Bharat's future," Shah said on X.

The Father of Indian engineering, Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya, was born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur. He was a world-renowned civil engineer and is considered one of the foremost nation-builders, responsible for creating modern marvels upon which modern India was built.

