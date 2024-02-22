Tripura CM Manik Saha flags off awareness campaign under Sadak Suraksha and Jeevan Raksha Mission

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flagged off awareness creating vehicles while attending a programme on National Road Safety Month, at Swami Vivekananda Stadium, Agartala under Sadak Suraksha and Jeevan Raksha mission on Tuesday.

The mission aims to increase safety and awareness among public following surge in road accidents in state and in national data.

Speaking at the event, Tripura CM said that, different initiatives have been taken by Tripura Police at various levels to create traffic safety awareness. safe driving and helmets for pillion riding is must.

Free Helmet distribution by traffic police to passers-by will make people aware towards road safety.

Further Sushaant Chaudhury, Tripura Transport Minister said Sushanta Chowdhury said, "Road Safety Month is celebrated all over the country and here in Tripura too, we organised a program on road safety in every district...It is a serious issue. Every year it is seen that 200 to 250 people die in road accidents. The number of road accidents has increased, so it is a serious issue."

"The CM is also quite concerned about this and we are considering how to reduce it and how to spread awareness among people in schools, colleges and universities... We will take it seriously so that the number of road accidents can be reduced," added Chaudhury.

Tripura government especially the traffic police and transport department have collectively decided to make or create awareness among the youths by conducting some awareness campaigns in schools and colleges.

In most of road accident cases, It is seen that because of not wearing a helmet properly the degree of injuries gets serious.

Now from the government department, we will be strictly monitoring to use of seat belts for drivers as well as for the person who will be sitting in the front like other states we get to see we have to create reformation in almost all the sectors related to transportation, driving, and road safety. (ANI)

"Sports have been encouraged, infrastructure being developed since 2014," Tripura CM

ANI | Updated: Feb 21, 2024 03:14 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Khelo India Yoga event and said that progress in sports is imperative for the overall development of the country.

He said that sports are being encouraged and the infrastructure is being developed as per PM Modi's vision since 2014

"Today, medal distribution was conducted for the Khelo India Yoga event that was organised...PM Modi has always said that till the time we do not progress in sports, the country cannot progress...After 2014 there has been promotion in sports and infrastructure has also developed. We have also started 'Khelo Tripura' here," Tripura CM told ANI.

Meanwhile, Tripura Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy hoped to organise such big tournaments in Tripura in the future as well.

"It was a great event. 16 universities from across the country have come...We hope to organise such big tournaments in Tripura in the future as well...We are focussing on the infrastructure so that we are prepared to host national-level tournaments as well," he added.

Tripura hosted Yogasana discipline events as a part of these games. Yogasana started on February 18 and ended on Tuesday. Manik Saha was the chief guest and distributed medals to the university players of different states.

Deepak Majumder, Mayor of Agartala Pur Nigam, gave the vote of thanks on the occasion. Satyabrat Nath, Director of the Sports Department was also present during the event.

The Khelo India University Games kicked off on Monday with the seven North Eastern Indian states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura - hosting the multi-sport event for the first time.

The Games, being played across seven sister states of the North-East, will end on February 29.(ANI)

