Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates six development projects in Khowai district

Agartala: In a significant step toward enhancing public infrastructure and improving service delivery in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha virtually inaugurated six important development projects from the Baijalbari Higher Secondary School Ground in Khowai district on Thursday. These projects, implemented across the health, education, and administrative sectors, reflect the government's continued commitment to inclusive and sustainable development across rural and semi-urban areas.

Among the newly inaugurated projects is the Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) and MOIC Room at Mungiakami Primary Health Centre (PHC), constructed on the first floor at a cost of Rs 2.64 crore. The facility, built under the 15th Finance Commission Health Grant sanctioned by the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2024-25, covers a plinth area of 187.47 sq m and was completed within a week in August 2024.

Similarly, a new BPHU was inaugurated at Tulashikhar PHC under Tulashikhar R D Block. The project, worth Rs 2.54 crore and also executed under the 15th FC Health Grant, was completed in October 2024 and spans 175.10 sq m on the first floor, as per a government official statement.

In the Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital, a Block Public Health Unit and a cubicle chamber were inaugurated as part of another health-focused initiative.

Focusing on strengthening administrative infrastructure, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the vertical extension of the Teliamura Block building. The education sector also witnessed a milestone with the inauguration of a double-storied classroom at Metharai Reang Bari Higher Secondary School under Teliamura RD Block. Funded by Samagra Shiksha (2021-22), this classroom block was completed in February 2024 at a cost of over Rs 21.18 crore and adds 302.75 sq m on the ground floor and 276.00 sq m on the first floor to the school's infrastructure. (ANI)

