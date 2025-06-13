Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates six development projects in Khowai district

These initiatives, which are being carried out in the administrative, educational, and health sectors, demonstrate the government's ongoing dedication to sustainable and inclusive development in rural and semi-urban areas.
The Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) and MOIC Room at Mungiakami
Primary Health Centre (PHC) which were built on the first floor at a cost of Rs. 2.64 crore, are two of the recently opened projects.
The building, which has a plinth area of 187.47 square meters and was
finished in a week in August 2024 was constructed under the 15th Finance Commission Health Grant
approved by the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2024–2025.
Similarly, a new BPHU was launched at Tulashikhar PHC under Tulashikhar R D Block. According to a government release, the project, which was completed in
October 2024 and was also carried out under the 15th FC Health Grant,
cost Rs 2.54 crore and covered 175.10 square meters on the first level.
Another health-related project at the Teliamura Sub-divisional Hospital included the opening of a cubicle chamber and a Block Public Health Unit, built at Rs. 2.34 crore, this two-storey structure was finished in December 2024. The Chief Minister also officially opened the Teliamura Block building's
vertical addition, emphasizing the need to improve administrative
infrastructure. The enlarged structure, which was finished earlier this week at a total cost of Rs 21.29 crore,
was carried out under the RD Department’s Majors &Special Assistance for Capital Investment project for 2023-24.
The opening of a two-storey classroom at Metharai Bari Higher Secondary School, which is part of Teliamura RD Block, was another significant event in the education sector. At a cost of more than Rs. 21.18 crore, this classroom block which was funded by Samagra Shiksha (2021-2022), was finished in February 2024 and expanded the school’s infrastructure by 302.75 square meters on the ground floor and 276.00 square meters on the first floor.
Last but not least was the opening of the recently constructed District
Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC) in Dhalabil, Khowai. Built at a cost of Rs 22 crore under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) initiative, this facility would be an essential training and resource center for Panchayati Raj institutions. The Executive Engineer, RD Teliamura Division, executed all six projects,
demonstrating effective execution and deadline adherence.
Chief Minister Manik Saha spoke at the event and emphasized the role that infrastructure development has in public welfare and rural transformation. He reaffirmed the state government's dedication to fair growth and promised that such programs to strengthen local governance and empower communities will continue throughout Tripura.