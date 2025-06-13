Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates six development projects in Khowai district

These initiatives, which are being carried out in the administrative, educational, and health sectors, demonstrate the government's ongoing dedication to sustainable and inclusive development in rural and semi-urban areas.

The Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) and MOIC Room at Mungiakami

Primary Health Centre (PHC) which were built on the first floor at a cost of Rs. 2.64 crore, are two of the recently opened projects.

The building, which has a plinth area of 187.47 square meters and was

finished in a week in August 2024 was constructed under the 15th Finance Commission Health Grant

approved by the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2024–2025.