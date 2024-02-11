Tripura CM Manik Saha interacts with women at Shakti Vandan event in Dhalai

Dhalai: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday addressed a large group of women at the Shakti Vandan programme held at Barsurma Tehsil ground, Dhalai district and the massive response among women reflected their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Saha said in tweets that during his interaction program at Santirbazar Community Hall in Dhalai district, he highlighted the positive impact of various schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saha mentioned that schemes such as PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), Ujjwala Yojana, and others have positively transformed lives across the country, including Tripura.

He emphasized the transparent and effective implementation of these schemes, leading to widespread happiness among the people, as observed during his interaction program in Santirbazar Community Hall.

"The benefits of various schemes launched by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji have changed the lives of many at every corner of the country including Tripura. Be it PMAY, Ujjwala Yojana or any other schemes, the benefits have reached the last mile in a transparent manner. The people are very happy and it was evident in the reactions

