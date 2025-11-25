Tripura CM Manik Saha launches Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday launched the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana, a significant step towards improving rural road connectivity and ensuring better access to essential services for people living in remote areas. He said that the state government was taking an initiative to construct roads to every home in every village in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Saha said, "The Prime Minister always emphasizes that any beneficiary scheme should reach the last mile. Apart from 'Nal se Jal,' we are constructing roads to every home in every village in the state. I don't know if this has been implemented in other states. We are the first to start this in Tripura, and it will be very convenient... We have set a target of 500 km, and gradually we will expand further."

CM Saha attended a series of important development programmes at Pragna Bhavan, where multiple flagship initiatives of the state government were launched to strengthen rural connectivity, boost village-level prosperity, and enhance public welfare.

He also unveiled the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana 2.0, which is aimed at accelerating rural growth, empowering local communities, and promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities.

As part of the event, a Mega Griha Pravesh Programme is being held, enabling hundreds of beneficiaries to enter their new homes, marking a significant milestone in the state's housing development efforts. (ANI)

