Tripura CM Manik Saha lays foundation stones for various projects in Agartala

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone for various projects of the Agartala Municipal Corporation at the foundation stone laying ceremony on Monday.

The projects involved the beautification and development of Shiv Bari Pond in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area located at the Central Road in Agartala. The projects also involved the beautification and development of the Veterinary Hospital Lake as well as the Ujan Abhoynagar Bazar Pond.

While addressing the gathering at the Shiv Bari premises, CM Saha said that 90 percent of the funding will be provided by the centre and the rest, 10 per cent will be provided by the state.

"90 percent of the funding required for the projects comes from the centre with the remaining 10 percent being provided by the state, Moreover, for the smart city projects also 90 per cent of the funding is provided by the centre with the remaining provided by the state," Saha said.

He further said that the centre has provided around Rs 500 crore so far just for smart city projects in the state. Saha also mentioned that when he recently met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, PM Modi assured him of help for the further development of the state.

The event also saw the presence of AMC Commissioner Sailesh Yadav, Corporator Ratna Dey and other dignitaries. All these projects will fall under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme.

Recently, the Tripura government announced that they would be releasing 10,000 job opportunities after the end of the panchayat elections. These jobs include positions in the Tripura Police and Junior Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT), as well as posts as special executives in the state. CM Saha also instructed the officials to expedite the pending job offers as quickly as possible. (ANI)

