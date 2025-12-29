Tripura: CM Manik Saha pays last respects to late Speaker Biswabandhu Sen

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the untimely demise of Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen is an “irreparable loss.”

Sen, who had been undergoing treatment after suffering a massive cerebral stroke on August 8, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday.

Paying tribute to him, CM Saha said, “He will always be remembered in the hearts of the people as a great personality and an exceptional leader who made outstanding contributions to the development of Tripura.”

Saha said that on the morning of August 8, Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen met with him at his official bungalow in Agartala. “Whenever he came to Agartala, he would visit me and ask for a cup of tea. I inquired about his physical condition. Later, he participated in a few activities. But suddenly, news came that he had fallen unconscious in the bathroom of the train while travelling. From there, he was quickly taken to Tripura Medical College Hospital. After speaking to the doctors, I came to know that he had a blood clot in his brain and needed to be operated on immediately,” he said. Saha said that he was then taken to another hospital where the operation was performed, and the blood clot was removed. He was kept there for two days.

“Later, as per the wishes of the family members, arrangements were made to take him to an outside hospital in an air ambulance after two days for better treatment. I have spoken with the doctor who performed the operation several times. The way he fought the battle of life is beyond words. I used to talk to his children almost every day. But yesterday, the painful news came that Biswabandhu Sen is no more, which is a great loss for us,” said Saha.

He said that, as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, he fulfilled his duties and responsibilities properly and with dedication.

“He was a wise and prudent person. He was deeply involved in literature, culture, and drama. He was also associated with Jatrapala and was a poet. When I was studying at MBB College in 1971, I was in the Science department, and he was in the Arts department. I knew him even before that. I have lost a dear friend, and it is a great loss for the people of Tripura. I will remember the way he used to run our Legislative Assembly for the rest of my life. It is a loss for the people of Tripura, and it is a great loss for me personally,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister also said, “I pray to God for the peace of his soul, and I express my condolences to his bereaved family. May they have the strength to bear this irreparable loss.” (ANI)

