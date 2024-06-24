Tripura CM Manik Saha sends pineapples to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

AGARTALA: In a gesture of goodwill and cross-border camaraderie, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has sent a consignment of pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The pineapples were dispatched from the Akhaura check post on Sunday.

"Today is a great day for us. Tripura CM Manik Saha has taken this beautiful initiative to send the Queen variety of pineapple to the Hon'ble PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina ji. We always know that there is a good relationship between the two countries. So today's initiative shows the love and integrity among Bangladesh and the State of Tripura, Dipak Badya, Assistant Director, Department of Horticulture, told ANI.

The consignment, laden on a truck, made its way across the border to Bangladesh, signifying the strong cultural and diplomatic ties between the neighbouring regions. This act is seen as a reinforcement of the friendly relationship shared by India and Bangladesh, particularly between Tripura and Bangladesh.

CM Saha's initiative to send pineapples underscores the mutual respect and cooperation that have been hallmarks of the interactions between the two leaders. Pineapples from Tripura are renowned for their quality and sweetness, making them a perfect gift to symbolize the warmth and friendly relations between the two countries. (ANI)

