Tripura CM Manik Saha shreds CPM, accuses it of wrecking industrial possibilities of state

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday came down heavily on the CPIM, accusing it of destroying the industry in the state while claiming that there has been a significant positive change in industrial growth under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the Integrated Infrastructure Development of AD Nagar Industrial Estate at AD Nagar Industrial Estate, Agartala on Wednesday.

Speaking on occasion, CM Saha said, “Tripura has seen industrial growth due to the sincere efforts of the double-engine government over the past few years, under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi. Many people are now showing interest in investing in the state due to the prevailing peaceful environment.”

“If you look at West Bengal, all hopes of industries in the state were buried due to the policies of the erstwhile ruling Left there. The same thing happened in Tripura too. Raising anti-industry slogans, CPIM dealt a severe setback to industrial hopes here and created a difference between owners and labourers in Tripura,” he added. He added that industrialists from various parts of the country were now showing an interest in developing industrial units in Tripura as the present government has ensured improved connectivity and an industry-friendly atmosphere.

“Due to various reasons, setting up a large-scale industry is not possible here but PM Modi always asked us to focus on Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises. MSMEs can also strengthen our economy. We must direct all our efforts towards the development of MSMEs. PM Modi always stressed the development of the Northeast. He said that the development of the country is not possible without developing the Northeast region. In the early 70s, we saw many industrialists coming here, raising hopes of setting up industries. However, after taking loans for setting up industries, they vanished. However, that is all history now. The BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018 and the state has seen steady industrial development since,” he said. (ANI)

