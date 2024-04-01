Tripura CM Manik Saha slams opposition of state’s destruction, participates in Manthan

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha slammed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress for their alleged misrule in Tripura, which pushed the state towards destruction, and emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for the state's development.

The CM attended 'Manthan', an interaction programme with eminent individuals at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala, on Saturday and requested the attendees to convey PM Modi's message to everyone. "We never thought we would live in such a peaceful environment. Tranquillity was necessary in Tripura. People couldn't accept the philosophy of CPI-M and Congress. In the early '70s, we witnessed violence in Tripura. We saw how they destroyed this society, and now they've lost their ground," reinstated the CM.

"Congress and CPI-M have now joined in an alliance and become enemies of society. They've made a historic mistake. CPI-M ruled the state for over 25 years, and Congress ruled for five years. What did they do? They simply destroyed the state," he said. CM mentioned that people wanted Congress as a substitute in Tripura, but they did nothing for the welfare of people.

"However, people and the country have witnessed real development since 2014. A time will come when research will be conducted on the pre and post-2014 era. PM Modi always thinks about people and introduces new schemes for their benefit," added Saha.

"CPIM always practised divide and rule in every sector of Tripura. In 2023, many people said that CPIM and Congress would come back, but where are they now? We've seen how scams used to take place during the UPA government. Now, different communities are living together peacefully," he told .

Earlier in the day, Saha said that the BJP is determined to work for the welfare of people, and to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone must ensure the victory of BJP.

"Working for the welfare of the people is one of the goals of the BJP-led government. People have elected us as their representatives. So we are determined to work for the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also always thinks about the welfare of people. To strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone must ensure the victory of BJP, and I am sure that BJP candidates will win with record votes in two seats in the state in the upcoming elections," he said.

Saha said this while addressing the election campaign organized in Dhanpur of Sepahijala district.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that everyone should be united.

"The Prime Minister says that India cannot move forward on the path of prosperity if the North Eastern states are not at peace. That is why he has given special importance to the development of the North East region through the Act East Policy. Earlier, we used to see extremist attacks in North Eastern states.

The sound of dynamite and kidnappings used to create a tense situation in the entire region. After Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister in 2014, the North Eastern states are gradually moving towards rapid development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantees development," said Saha. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for the overall welfare of the common people.

"He started this to ensure that the people-oriented projects that are done in the interests of the people are not locked up in files and benefit the people properly. This will open the opportunities of various important projects of the Central and State Governments can be conveyed to the people. We are elected by the people. We have formed the government because of the majority. But there is no room to think that this government will keep the people away and will not work for them. PM Modi taught us how to connect with the common man through the Mann Ki Baat program. So if we want to strengthen the country, we need to strengthen the hand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am sure that the candidates of the BJP will win the two seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with huge votes. Apart from this, the NDA will win more than 400 seats across the country," Saha elaborated.

MLA Bindu Debnath, district Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Dutta, district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Sepahijala district, Debabrata Bhattacharya, president of Minority Morcha, Bilal Mia, and other leaders of the party were present at the public meeting. (ANI)

