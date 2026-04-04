Tripura CM Manik Saha Slams Tipra Motha Over 'Thansa' and Greater Tipraland Slogans Ahead of ADC Polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a sharp attack on the Tipra Motha Party on Friday, accusing it of exploiting communal sentiments and confusing voters ahead of the Autonomous District Council elections.

Addressing a gathering at Kunjaram Para in Paharpur under the Natunbazar-Malbasa constituency, Saha alleged that slogans like "Thansa", "Greater Tipraland", and "Puila Jati" were being used to mislead the public rather than advance any genuine political agenda.

Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha Accuses Tipra Motha of Turning to Violence