Tripura CM Manik Saha Slams Tipra Motha Over 'Thansa' and Greater Tipraland Slogans Ahead of ADC Polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a sharp attack on the Tipra Motha Party on Friday, accusing it of exploiting communal sentiments and confusing voters ahead of the Autonomous District Council elections.
Addressing a gathering at Kunjaram Para in Paharpur under the Natunbazar-Malbasa constituency, Saha alleged that slogans like "Thansa", "Greater Tipraland", and "Puila Jati" were being used to mislead the public rather than advance any genuine political agenda.
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Saha was direct in his criticism, framing the BJP as the only party capable of delivering real development for tribal communities in the region.
"They only mislead the people by telling lies. This time, if the BJP government is formed in ADC, there will be real development for the janajatis," he said.
During the event, approximately 700 voters from 203 families formally joined the BJP — a show of numbers the party will likely use to project momentum ahead of polling day.
The Chief Minister also addressed the breakdown of any potential alliance between the BJP and Tipra Motha, saying the regional party had repeatedly shifted its positions during talks.
"We tried to move forward with this regional party. We talked many times. But they said one thing and then another. Similarly, they also want to control the ADC area like the communists. We tried many times, but it was not possible. So, we have taken the initiative to fight in our own way," Saha said.
Taking direct aim at Tipra Motha's core demands, Saha questioned the credibility of the Greater Tipraland narrative, alleging that even the party's leadership cannot define its boundaries.
"Once, he raised slogans about Greater Tipraland, but he didn't know its boundary. Now, again, he has brought Greater Tipraland to the forefront. There is no real issue. Such statements are only meant to confuse people," he said.
He also alleged that minorities and Bengalis were being unnecessarily dragged into the "Thansa" narrative, calling it a tactic to stoke division rather than address real concerns.
Looking ahead to the election outcome, Saha expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.
"If we form the government with 28 seats in ADC, you will see real development for the janajati. Tipra Motha only works to confuse people with misleading statements," he said.
He also pushed back against Tipra Motha's claims that the BJP had blocked Village Council elections, asserting that the party remains ready for those polls whenever they are held.