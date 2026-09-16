Tripura CM Unveils Month-Long Social Welfare Drive to Mark PM Modi’s Birthday

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha announced a month-long social welfare and public outreach programmes to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The programmes will be conducted across the state from September 17 to October 17.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister outlined the details of the month-long initiative, stating that a wide range of social and public welfare activities will be organised with active participation from the people. The scheduled programmes include blood donation camps, health camps, sit-and-draw competitions for children, ceremonial lamp-lighting events, and several other community welfare initiatives. These activities will be held in phases across different districts and regions of the state.

Dr Saha said the celebrations would go beyond ceremonial observances, with a strong emphasis on serving the public through meaningful social initiatives. He noted that blood donation and health camps have been planned to provide direct support to the people.

He further said that children's participation would be encouraged through sit-and-draw competitions, while lamp-lighting ceremonies would also be organised at various locations as part of the celebrations. The programmes will continue throughout the month across different parts of Tripura.

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