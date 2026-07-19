Tripura Congress to intensify agitation over government’s indifference to unemployment

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Pradesh Congress has expressed grave concern over growing unemployment and the rising prices of essential commodities in the state. TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha, addressing a press conference, said the government's indifferent attitude towards these issues was a matter of serious concern. He said the Congress had decided to intensify its agitation against what it described as the government's indifference and the growing corruption in the state.

"People are facing these problems, yet the state government remains indifferent, and no one is coming forward to take responsibility for solving them. The people are leading a distressed life under this state of misrule," Saha said. He added that the Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers travel across the state every day inaugurating development projects while the real issues remain unaddressed.

He questioned the steps taken by the state government to address the problems caused by continuous rainfall over the past few days, alleging that farmers had suffered heavy losses. He also alleged that the government had adopted a partisan approach while extending assistance to those affected by a cyclone a few months ago, favouring the ruling party.

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