Tripura content creator releases devotional music video 'Shyam Sundari Shyama' ahead of Diwali

AGARTALA: A young content creator from Tripura released a devotional music video dedicated to Goddess Shyama ahead of Diwali, combining spirituality, music and human emotions.

Anirban Bhowmik, a native of Udaipur in Gomati district, released 'Shyam Sundari Shyama' on November 3. The video explored faith, human relationships and life's uncertainties through a narrative-led presentation.

Bhowmik conceptualised, scripted and directed the project, which took nearly a year to develop and involved an investment of more than Rs 1 lakh. He brought together local artists and technicians, drawing on the creative talent available in the region.

Inspired by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's storytelling style, Bhowmik sought to give the devotional composition an emotional dimension by linking spirituality with everyday struggles and relationships.

Kishan Das provided the vocals and composed the music, while Ranajit Chakraborty wrote the lyrics and Tapas Dhar handled music production. Adarsh Ray took charge of cinematography, editing, colour grading and visual effects. Bhowmik also appeared in the video alongside Jeniva Das, Subhabrata Chakraborty, Anushka Roy and other regional artists.

Bhowmik said the encouraging response to his Shyama Sangeet release during last year's Diwali had inspired him to undertake a more ambitious project this year. He expressed happiness over the response to the latest video during its first 24 hours and thanked the team for its contribution. The project sought to convey a message of faith and hope through devotional music and storytelling, while showcasing the creative work of regional artists from Tripura. (Agencies)

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