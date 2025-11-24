Tripura: CPI-M condemns CM Manik Saha’s anti-Communist remarks

AGARTALA: The main opposition CPI-M has condemned what it termed as “baseless, irrelevant and anti-Communist remarks” made by Chief Minister Manik Saha against the Left party.

The CPI-M said on Saturday that Chief Minister Saha made baseless allegations against the Left party during his visit to the violence-hit Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) headquarters in Khumulwng, where clashes involving workers of the BJP and its ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), have continued.

In a statement, the Left party alleged that instead of condemning violence in Khumulwng, the Chief Minister “indulged in false propaganda targeting the Communists and the CPI-M in an attempt to shield the misdeeds of the BJP and TMP activists”.

Chief Minister Saha’s comments, including his references to the CPI-M’s governance culture in Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura, exposed his “hatred toward Communists”, the Left party said in a statement.

It claimed that the Chief Minister has resorted to “blatant lies to divert public attention from the atrocities committed by the ruling alliance”.

The Left party also alleged that CM Saha, being both the Chief Minister and Home Minister, has failed to maintain law and order and to stop the “bloody clashes” between BJP and TMP workers.

“To cover up this failure, he has taken refuge in laughable and malicious falsehoods,” the statement said.

According to the CPI-M, clashes between workers and supporters of the two ruling alliance partners, reportedly over the distribution of corruption money, have escalated across Jirania, Khumulwng, Jampuijala, and Takarjala over the past few days.

The CPI-M claimed that party offices of both BJP and TMP were set ablaze, houses vandalized, people thrashed, and properties looted and set on fire, while the two police stations in the region “remained completely inactive”, resulting in widespread fear and insecurity among residents of the state. (IANS)

