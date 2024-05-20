Tripura: Crazy gambling addict brutally kills his wife over monetary dispute

AGARTALA: In a tragic and shocking incident, Taur Ali, a resident of Prakash Latiapura Village Panchayat in the Unakoti district of Tripura, brutally murdered his wife, Nichhafa Begam, on Saturday. The victim succumbed to her injuries on the spot after being attacked by a sharp blade and five deadly blows on her head by her husband. A violent argument had erupted on the night of May 18, around 1am bweteen the couple where Nichhafa refused to comply with Ali's monetary demands, as per the reports.

The accused immediately fled from the spot after committing the crime. It was only on Sunday morning that the police officials from the Irani Police Station arrived at the crime scene and took the dead woman's body to the Unakoti District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Also, the police have launched an intensive manhunt to apprehend Taur Ali.

As per police officials, Nichhafa Begam had been subjected to continuous abuse by her husband, Taur Ali, who had been demanding money from her father's house for a long time. Despite being severely ill and having recently undergone an operation outside the state, Nichhafa was forced to return home by her husband after every domestic abuse. According to Nichhafa's younger brother, Taur Ali had been pressuring Nichhafa to fetch money to cover her medical expenses, despite his gambling addiction, which her family vehemently opposed. The tragic incident has left their three sons devastated, especially the two younger children at home, while the eldest is away in Bengaluru seeking employment. The local community is demanding swift and severe punishment for Taur Ali, condemning his actions as out rightly inhumane. (ANI)

