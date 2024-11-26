Tripura Cricket Association Seeks Probe into Multi-Crore Floodlight Scam

AGARTALA: The Tripura Cricket Association on Monday requested the intervention of the Director General of Police to speed up the investigation into the alleged multi-crore scam in the procurement and installation of high-mast floodlights in MBB Stadium in Agartala.

Following a writ petition by two life members of TCA over the alleged scam, the High Court of Tripura in August formed a Special Investigative Team to look into the matter and submit a report.

Even though the crime branch of the state police filed an FIR, no one has been arrested so far.