Tripura Cricket Association Seeks Probe into Multi-Crore Floodlight Scam

AGARTALA: The Tripura Cricket Association on Monday requested the intervention of the Director General of Police to speed up the investigation into the alleged multi-crore scam in the procurement and installation of high-mast floodlights in MBB Stadium in Agartala.
Following a writ petition by two life members of TCA over the alleged scam, the High Court of Tripura in August formed a Special Investigative Team to look into the matter and submit a report.
Even though the crime branch of the state police filed an FIR, no one has been arrested so far.
TCA Secretary Subrata Dey informed the reporters by stating, "Today, we met the DGP, Anurag Dhankar. We urged him to expedite the inquiry into the scam and arrest the persons involved. We also informed him that corrupt practice regarding floodlights has extended from MBB Stadium to the proposed international cricket stadium at Narsingarh in the West Tripura district. The DGP assured there will be action shortly."
According to him, the TCA's previous committee had offered contact to a company for the procurement and installation of floodlights in MBB stadium with ₹14 crore. Later it went up to ₹16.29 crore.
Dey said, "It appeared the TCA had kept the general body in complete darkness in awarding the contract. Later, we found misappropriation of funds and corrupt practice in the process."