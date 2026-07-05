Tripura Declares 60-Day Peak Farm Season, Halts VB-G RAM G Works to Ensure Paddy, Winter Crop Labour

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Government of Tripura has declared four periods spread across the year, totalling 60 days, as Peak Agricultural Season during which works under the VB-G RAM G Act will remain suspended to ensure a steady supply of labour for paddy transplantation, harvesting and winter cultivation. A gazette notification has been issued in this regard.

The notification stated that the periods were finalised after examining recommendations from district administrations and the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department on peak labour demand in the State.

The four notified periods are April 1 to 20 (20 days) for the harvesting of Boro paddy and other Rabi crops; August 5 to 14 (10 days) for peak Aman paddy transplantation; November 1 to 13 (13 days) for land preparation for Rabi crops and winter vegetables; and December 15 to 31 (17 days) for harvesting of Aman paddy and cultivation of winter vegetables and potato.

Works under the Act will remain suspended during these periods under Section 6. The gazette also states that the department may, in public interest, modify or re-notify the season based on local agricultural requirements, weather conditions and cropping patterns, in consultation with stakeholders.

The Rural Development Department issued the notification on June 25, which was published in the Tripura Gazette Extraordinary Issue on June 30. It invokes Section 6 of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, which permits suspension of works for 60 days annually during the Peak Agricultural Season to ensure the availability of farm labour.

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