Tripura: Doctor & Health Staff Shortages Hinder Services at Hospitals and Health Centers

AGARTALA: A dreadful decline in the numbers of doctors and health workers at hospitals and health centers has led to the slowing of proper services for patients.

Although more patients are looking for care, the main issue now is not enough hiring of doctors and nurses as well as other support staff. According to statistics available recently, the official statistics, 47 fewer medical officers - Allopathy exist in the state today for 2023-24 compared to the previous year 2022-23. Retirement and people leaving jobs had resulted in the reduction which currently stands at 1,003 from earlier 1,050.

Homeopathy doctors fell by 4, while Ayurvedic doctors were down by 3. No one to replace any of these either. Health department's top brass is unwilling to comment in detail but claimed that the thinning ranks were seriously impairing the delivery of even bare essentials from hospitals and health centers.

Since the massive recruitment of 180 doctors in late 2018, there has been no major recruitment of doctors or health staff.

The government's attempts to expand the private health service system have also proved problematic since it has excluded people from these facilities, and most cannot afford to pay for the services in private hospitals. TMC at Hapania is a private hospital that demands money from people for its service, while Shanti Niketan Medical College is being erected under controversy as another private institute that will charge people for its service as well.

There are also rumors that yet another private organization is going to be allotted land in Bodhjung Nagar for another private medical college and hospital. According to the sources, this pressure for privatization may not be beneficial for the public.

A high-level committee has been constituted over the infrastructure and development work, academic activities, the building of hospitals, and other patient care services of Tripura Santiniketan Medical College and the attached proposed hospital at Ranirkhamar in Madhuban, West Tripura, in pursuance of the guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission.

In this regard, Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura, issued a notification on Friday.

In the newly formed 7-member committee, the chairman will be the Director of Health Services, Government of Tripura, and the convener will be the Director of Medical Education, Government of Tripura.