Tripura Elections: 9 Candidates Vie for East Tripura Seat on Lok Sabha Polls

AGARTALA: Nine candidates, including those from the BJP, CPIM, and the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), are set to contest in the East (ST) parliamentary constituency.

Their nominations were found valid during the scrutiny held on Friday, April 5.

The Returning Officer of the East (ST) parliamentary constituency, Saju Wahid, told the reporters that they had received 14 forms from 9 candidates during their scrutiny process.

