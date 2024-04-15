Tripura Elections: Amit Shah Criticizes CPIM and Congress over Development

AGARTALA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes the Communist Party for causing conflict among Tripura’s tribal communities, which has hindered the state’s development for political gain.
Speaking at an election rally in Kumarghat, Unakoti District, Shah highlighted the negative impacts of Communist rule, including poverty, insufficient education and healthcare, and the recruitment of disillusioned youth into armed groups.
He compared this to Prime Minister Modi’s efforts, like giving laptops and creating job opportunities for young people.
Shah talked about the importance of preserving history and mentioned PM Modi’s decision to honor Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya by naming the Tripura International Airport after him.
He noted that this decision was made despite efforts by the Communists to erase his legacy.
Shah criticized both the Congress and the Communists for historically excluding Adivasi members from higher positions in government.
He also praised PM Modi for appointing the first Adivasi President, highlighting Modi’s dedication to ensuring the safety, dignity, and fair development of indigenous communities.
Shah praised the people of Tripura for rejecting Communist rule and supporting PM Modi’s development plans.
He mentioned that Modi’s government has significally increased the budget for tribal affairs and highlighted specific efforts in tourism, connectivity, healthcare, employment, and infrastructure especially in tribal areas.
Amit Shah praised Tripura CM Manik Saha for his dedicated efforts towards the state’s development, highlighting recent agreements with Tipra Motha as important steps towards peace and harmony.
Shah also urged the residents of Tripura to trust PM Modi’s leadership, highlighting the potential for more development and the end of insurgency under his governance.
Earlier, Manik Saha, on Thursday, condemned the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPIM and the Congress for their role in undermining democracy in the state over the past 35 years.
Saha accused the opposition of running out of significant issues to challenge the upcoming elections. During his speech, Saha pointed to the lack of an anti-incumbency wave, which he sees as indicative of the opposition's failure to present a viable alternative or substantial issue.
