Tripura Elections: Amit Shah Criticizes CPIM and Congress over Development

AGARTALA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes the Communist Party for causing conflict among Tripura’s tribal communities, which has hindered the state’s development for political gain.

Speaking at an election rally in Kumarghat, Unakoti District, Shah highlighted the negative impacts of Communist rule, including poverty, insufficient education and healthcare, and the recruitment of disillusioned youth into armed groups.

He compared this to Prime Minister Modi’s efforts, like giving laptops and creating job opportunities for young people.

Shah talked about the importance of preserving history and mentioned PM Modi’s decision to honor Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya by naming the Tripura International Airport after him.