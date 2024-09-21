Tripura Experiences Significant Reduction in Crime Rates, Says CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced that the present Tripura government is set to establish good governance in Tripura and added that the rule of law brought down quite a number of types of crimes.

He said that the development work can be done with much ease if harmony is maintained, and the reduction in all sorts of crimes is due to the rule of law in the state.

CM Saha reiterated his government's efforts in establishing good governance. He also claims that state police have a glorious history of 150 years.

He said that on many occasions, people were being encountered with several problems in the social system and the State Police are taking prompt actions regarding the issues of commoners. He said criminal activities are reduced to a considerable extent compared to the other days and the efforts by the State Police in the area of Public Awareness is moving on with success.

He also mentioned the issue of youth and drug addiction. He asked for more antinarcotic works. He also stated that his govt cares for the protection of women.

Agartala Government Railway (GRP) police took 44 kg drugs worth Rs 2.52 lakhs at Agartala Railway station. The railway police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Tuesday conducted a search near the 13th rail track on the Agartala to Jirania route, near Agartala Railway Station. Authorities recovered 44 kg of dried cannabis from bushes along the tracks during the operation. The narcotics were allegedly being smuggled out of the state through train.

Police say that the street value of the seized cannabis is around Rs 2.52 lakh. The Agartala GRP has initiated an investigation to trace the culprits responsible for sending this illegal consignment. According to the investigation report, appropriate action will be taken subsequently.