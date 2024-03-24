Tripura: Four Fishermen Drowned in Dumboor Reservoir, Search Underway

AGARTALA: A fishing expedition was turning into a tragic incident for the four fishermen of MR Das Para, Dhalai District, Tripura, as four fishermen drowned inside the Dumboor reservoir on Saturday night. They were identified as Hari Das, Pradip Das, Jyotish Mallik, and Sanjit Nandi. They had set off from their homes around 9:30 PM for the normal fishing trip around Dumboor Lake.
However, no sooner had they caught the storm with the waves coming in their way, than they sought protection under a tent from the strong, explosive winds that hit the lake. The intensity of the storm proved too much, and the tent got submerged, and there was nothing the other fishermen could do but die. The search for the missing fishermen was initiated when they did not return home after their fishing. On reaching the spot, the boat was overturned, clear proof that this was not going to be a routine fishing trip. Immediate action was taken, and both the police and Tripura State Rifles were alerted in the hope that the authorities would participate in the immediate rescue operation.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed profound grief and condolence to the families of the deceased. "I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident of four fishermen missing in the storm at Dumboor reservoir," he said. While one body has been recovered under the administration’s supervision, efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining three. The state government extends its full support to the affected families during this difficult time.”
The tragic events have cast a shadow over the local community, emphasizing the unpredictable dangers faced by the people whose livelihoods depend on water. In this case, the search for the missing fishermen has continued as the rescue teams are navigating the challenging conditions to bring closure to the grieving families.
