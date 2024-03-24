Tripura: Four Fishermen Drowned in Dumboor Reservoir, Search Underway

However, no sooner had they caught the storm with the waves coming in their way, than they sought protection under a tent from the strong, explosive winds that hit the lake. The intensity of the storm proved too much, and the tent got submerged, and there was nothing the other fishermen could do but die. The search for the missing fishermen was initiated when they did not return home after their fishing. On reaching the spot, the boat was overturned, clear proof that this was not going to be a routine fishing trip. Immediate action was taken, and both the police and Tripura State Rifles were alerted in the hope that the authorities would participate in the immediate rescue operation.