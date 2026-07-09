Tripura Government Files Case against Two All India Service Officers

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has initiated a case against two central service officers, one IAS and one IFS, for their involvement in corruption cases. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha today told the reporters that his government is following a zero-tolerance policy over corruption, and no one will be spared if found guilty.

The IAS officer facing the case is Abhishek Chandra, and the IFS officer is Gourav Rabindra Wagh. Mr Chandra was allegedly involved in fault in processing a tender worth Rs 14.5 crore. IFS Gourav Ravindra Wagh came under the scanner after his maternal uncle was detained in the Agartala Railway Station with cash of Rs 59.94 lakh. Gourav has been absconding since then. An FIR has been registered against each of them, and a proper investigation is going on, the chief minister said.

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